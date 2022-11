This page allows you to easily type French accents and other French characters without a French keyboard. You can edit your text in the box and then copy it to your document, e-mail message, etc.

Press Alt with the appropriate letter. For example, to type é, è, ê or ë, hold Alt and press E one, two, three or four times.

Stop the mouse over each button to learn its keyboard shortcut.

Shift + click a button to insert its upper-case form. Alt + click a button to copy a single character to the clipboard.